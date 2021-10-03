Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.