Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

