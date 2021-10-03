Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,898 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

