Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 895.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

