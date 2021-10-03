Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,795 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 14.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

