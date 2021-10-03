Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

