Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 117 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

