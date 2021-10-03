Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,868.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

