Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.00

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 57.33 ($0.75). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 56.34 ($0.74), with a volume of 358,210 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.06. The company has a market cap of £297.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.