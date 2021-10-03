Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

