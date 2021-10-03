Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,030. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

