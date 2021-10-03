Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.