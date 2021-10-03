Comparing Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum Materials and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.40 $72.28 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 32.22% 20.92% 15.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quantum Materials and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

