Comparing Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.33 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -10.53 Assure $3.52 million 128.56 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -18.65

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -46.06% -48.01% -27.17% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vapotherm and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.52%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Assure beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

