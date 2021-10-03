Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

