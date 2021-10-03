Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $182.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

CNXC opened at $182.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $355,625,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.