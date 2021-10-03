Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Citizens & Northern worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

