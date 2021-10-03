Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,385 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Amtech Systems worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a P/E ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.