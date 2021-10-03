Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

