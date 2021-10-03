Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

