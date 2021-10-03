Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,187 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.