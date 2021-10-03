Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBKM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

