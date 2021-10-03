Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Continental Resources stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

