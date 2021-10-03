Contrasting Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Trimedyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.71 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.16 Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

