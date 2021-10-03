Contrasting Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 32.37%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 4.48 -$36.28 million $1.58 10.65 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingenia Communities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.78% 4.64% 0.91% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Ingenia Communities Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.