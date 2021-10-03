Contrasting Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 101.34% 15.24% 5.87% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Vonovia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonovia and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.59 billion 9.78 $3.69 billion $3.35 9.13 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 68.28 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vonovia and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Vonovia.

Summary

Vonovia beats AFC Gamma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units. The Value-Add segment bundles all of the housing-related services including the maintenance and modernization work on its properties. The Recurring Sales segment includes regular and sustainable disposals of individual condominiums and single-family houses from the company’s portfolio. The Development segment consists of project development of new residential buildings. The Other segment comprises disposal of entire buildings or land that are likely to have below-average development potential. The company was founded on June 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

