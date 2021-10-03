CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of CorMedix worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

CRMD stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

