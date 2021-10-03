Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 5.6%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.30. 106,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,277,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Coty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.