Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 5.6%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.30. 106,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,277,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
