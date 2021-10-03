Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$461.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.