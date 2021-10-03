Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $14,023.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,026.34 or 1.00068418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.32 or 0.00602831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

