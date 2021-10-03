Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.30

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 583672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.06 million and a PE ratio of -59.14.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

