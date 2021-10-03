CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $22.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,124. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

