Critical Contrast: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) vs. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.83 $42.52 million $0.26 61.50 Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.85 $59.34 million $1.57 5.03

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Surface Oncology N/A 12.41% 8.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.53%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

