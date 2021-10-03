Critical Contrast: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Sasol N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.68 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -22.76 Sasol $14.29 billion 0.83 $639.24 million $2.80 6.69

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sasol.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The Base Chemicals segment involves the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s upstream Fischer-Tropsch, ethylene, propylene and ammonia value chains. The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. The Energy segment sells and markets liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity. The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

