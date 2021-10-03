Critical Survey: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) vs. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.60 -$581.85 million $0.04 329.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 1 0 1 0 2.00 Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital & Counties Properties PLC is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

