Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

