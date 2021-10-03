Crossvault Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

