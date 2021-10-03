Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00804167 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

