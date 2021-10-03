Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.