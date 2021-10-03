CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 31st total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 318,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,972. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Cowen upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,101,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

