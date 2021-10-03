CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CubeSmart by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CubeSmart by 84,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.