CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 12.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded down 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.65. 22,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,007,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 231.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

