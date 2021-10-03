CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 429,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.