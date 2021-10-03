CURO Group’s (CURO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in CURO Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

