CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

