CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter.
CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
