CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

