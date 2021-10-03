Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CTKB stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

