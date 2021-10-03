D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.68. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEPS shares. Bank of America lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

