DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

TBK stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.