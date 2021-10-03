Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading Down 3.4%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 450,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,773% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.94.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

